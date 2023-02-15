Lewis Capaldi warns another One Direction star is ‘next’ after kissing Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi has warned that another One Direction star is “next” after kissing Harry Styles at the Brit Awards over the weekend.

At his concert in Vienna on Tuesday (14 February), the Forget Me singer said he was going to “find Liam Payne.”

Capaldi has also kissed Niall Horan, who jokingly sent him a text branding him a “cheat” after the Styles kiss.

“Liam’s been put on notice,” one fan commented on Twitter.

