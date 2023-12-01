I’m a Celeb: Nella demotes Fred Sirieix and Nigel Farage to cleaning duties

Nella Rose was named as new camp leader on I’m a Celebrity on Friday’s episode (01 December), and her first decree as leader was demoting Fred Sirirex and Nigel Farage to washing up duties.

Nella has had heated moments with both Fred and Nigel in their short time in the jungle, and used her new power to get revenge on them.

Fred was clearly unimpressed with the announcement as he listened to Nella ring in the changes.

Whilst Fred was content doing the washing up, he was worried about the cooking skills of new chef Josie Gibson, and later complained about the cooking to Nigel while they washed the dishes.