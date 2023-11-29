Nella Rose has been removed from the I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! camp to be treated by medics, as presenters Ant and Dec shared an update.

The YouTube star was absent from Wednesday’s live part of the show, despite earlier being chosen by the public to take part in her sixth Bushtucker Trial alongside Frankie Dettori.

Ant and Dec said: “Now unfortunately, Nella is being seen by the medic so she'll be back later, but it means she's now exempt from this trial. So let's go in there and see who will be doing it.”