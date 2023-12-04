Fred Sirieix and Josie Gibson clash over I'm A Celeb cooking: 'Like a horror movie'

Fred Sirieix and Josie Gibson clashed over the cooking on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! on Monday night (4 December).

As tension built around the firepit, Fred described Josie’s effort as “a horror movie” and she hit back by calling his constant back-seat cooking “highly annoying”.

“Fred, you’ve just got to give me the reins my love, I know it’s difficult,” Josie told the First Dates star.

“Watching Josie cook is just excruciating, it’s like a horror movie from the 80s,” Fred later told viewers, after criticising her effort to Ant and Dec in the same episode.

Despite the clash, Josie’s meal drew supportive comments from her other campmates.