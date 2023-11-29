I’m a Celeb stars clash as Jamie Lynn Spears accused of ‘crying wolf’

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! campmates clashed on Tuesday (28 November) over accusations that Jamie Lynn Spears is “crying wolf” over wanting to leave the jungle.

The former Zoey 101 star, 32, has repeatedly begged to go home since this year’s show began.

Sam Thompson told Spears she had become known as the “girl who cried wolf” over her multiple pleas, and shared that he believes she’ll be here “longer than we are.”

Spears maintained that she is “speaking honestly” about her emotions.