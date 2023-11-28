I’m a Celeb’s Tony Bellew makes dig about Sam Thompson as fans spot camp feud

Tony Bellew appeared to make a dig at Sam Thompson on Monday’s (27 November) episode of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

After the Made in Chelsea star, 31, was chosen as the first camp leader of the series, the former professional boxer, 40, shared his thoughts in the Bush Telegraph.

Bellew said he didn’t think Thompson was “an ideal decision maker” and needed “not just a right hand or a left hand, but holding up and carrying”.

It left fans on social media wondering whether there was a feud between the pair.