Boy George latest to leave jungle as I’m a Celebrity enters final week

Boy George has become the latest celebrity to be voted off I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The singer, 61, landed in the bottom two alongside radio presenter Chris Moyles, 48, on Tuesday’s episode (22 November).

Boy George’s exit follows the eliminations of Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, ITV broadcaster Charlene White, and A Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas.

I’m a Celebrity continues nightly at 9pm on ITV1 and streams on ITVX.

Cilck here to sign up for our newsletters.