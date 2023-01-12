Bend it Like Beckham actor Parminder Nagra is set to star in the new ITV series Maternal.

The medical drama tells the stories of doctors Maryam (Nagra), Catherine (Lara Pulver), and Helen (Lisa McGrillis), who return to post-pandemic frontline medicine after maternity leave.

Nagra told Leicestershire Live that, similarly to the show, she’d juggled family and work while filming the series.

“[We were] making sure our kids were taken care of and making sure that we were still able to do our work, and then feeling guilty if we weren’t there,” she said.

