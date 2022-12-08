Discover KGB spy Kim Philby’s most personal betrayal in new drama A Spy Among Friends

New ITVX drama A Spy Among Friends uncovers the incredible real-life story of MI6 officers Nicholas Elliott (Damian Lewis) and Kim Philby (Guy Pearce), whose relationship – personal and professional – implodes when KGB spy Philby’s decades of deceit are revealed. Exploring the polarised politics of the time, the complex machinations of MI6, and the breathtaking betrayal at the heart of it all, this six-part series is a fascinating psychological study of how friendship, trust and loyalty can be manipulated. For a first look at the show, click the video above.

