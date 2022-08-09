The producer of Alina of Cuba: La Hija Rebelde has defended James Franco’s casting as Fidel Castro in the upcoming movie after complaints of appropriation.

In reference to the casting, actor John Leguizamo posted: “How is this still going on? How is Hollywood excluding us but stealing our narratives as well? No more appropriation Hollywood and streamers! Boycott”

In response, creative producer John Martinez O’Felan called Leguizamo’s comments “culturally uneducated,” and said he should “move past himself.”

The movie tells the true story of Castro’s daughter Alina Fernandez, who will be played by Ana Villafane.

Sign up to our newsletters.