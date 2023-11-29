Watch: Jamie Lynn Spears’s telling words before quitting I’m a Celeb

Watch Jamie Lynn Spears’ deliver some telling words on I’m a Celebrity shortly before quitting the show.

Spears, 32, had a back-and-forth with Sam Thompson before she officially left the jungle on Wednesday 29 November.

Thompson called her the “girl who cried wolf,” after she threatened to leave.

“I’m not the girl who cried wolf, I’m speaking honestly about my emotions,” she replied, to which Sam said: “You’re never leaving, you’re going to be here longer than we are.”

She snapped back, saying: “I’m not crying wolf, I mean it every single time I say I want to leave!”