Aquaman star Jason Momoa involved in head-on collision with motorcyclist
Jason Momoa was involved in a “head-on crash with a motorcyclist” while driving in Los Angeles on Sunday (24 July) morning.
The Hollywood actor was not hurt in the incident, while the motorcyclist sustained “minor, non-life threatening injuries”.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened when 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan jumped lanes and smashed into Momoa’s vehicle head-on.
The Aquaman star was driving a 1970 Oldsmobile at the time, according to Hollywood Life, and “remained on scene throughout the investigation”.
