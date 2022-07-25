Jason Momoa was involved in a “head-on crash with a motorcyclist” while driving in Los Angeles on Sunday (24 July) morning.

The Hollywood actor was not hurt in the incident, while the motorcyclist sustained “minor, non-life threatening injuries”.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the accident happened when 21-year-old Vitaliy Avagimyan jumped lanes and smashed into Momoa’s vehicle head-on.

The Aquaman star was driving a 1970 Oldsmobile at the time, according to Hollywood Life, and “remained on scene throughout the investigation”.

