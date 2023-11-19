Jason Momoa shares surprising job he wanted as a child on Saturday Night Live

American actor Jason Momoa has revealed the surprise job he always wanted when he was a child.

Presenting Saturday Night Live this weekend, Momoa spoke of his love for the ocean and revealed that growing up he wanted to become a marine biologist.

He joked: “It makes sense because I’m built like a scientist.”

Momoa said he experienced a problem with his dream as he grew up in Iowa, despite being born in Hawaii. He also revealed the 1998 film ‘In God’s Hands’ inspired his return to the island.

He said his life has since come “full circle” with his work on protecting oceans and small island nations.