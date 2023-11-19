This is American actor Jason Momoa as you’ve never seen him before.

Momoa dressed in full gladiator armour for a spoof Roman Empire TikTok trend on Saturday Night Live (18 November).

The trend sees users ask the men in their lives how often they think of the Roman Empire.

The sketch opens with Momoa sitting on a bed looking downbeat as his partner sings behind him, wondering what's on his mind.

Momoa raps: “Roman Empire! Ancient Rome! Five times a day it pops into my dome, which reminds me, they invented the dome. Just one of the reasons that I think about Rome.”