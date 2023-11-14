Ted Lasso stars Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham reunited at a charity event in Kansas City over the weekend, smashing a duet of the song “Shallow” from A Star is Born.

In a clip shared by the Steps of Faith Foundation, Sudeikis initially tells his former Saturday Night Live castmate Will Forte that “there is nobody I would rather sing this song with”.

After he sings the first verse, which is performed by Bradley Cooper in the film, he waits for Forte to begin Lady Gaga’s verse.

At that moment, Waddingham steps on stage and takes over - smashing the performance.

The pair are seen serenading each other and hugging as the crowd cheers Waddingham’s surprise appearance.