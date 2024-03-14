Jimmy Carr joked about being "cancelled" in a teaser for his new Netflix special that fans have described as "disappointing."

The 8 Out of 10 Cats presenter was widely criticised in 2021 for a joke he made in Netflix comedy special His Dark Material about the Holocaust.

In Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer, the comedian said: "I’m going to come out on the day of the cancellation. I’m going to say, I’ve rehearsed this, I’m going to say - I'm sorry," ending the sentence in a mocking tone.

"I like Jimmy… but these routines are getting so samey and boring. I’m not offended, I’m just disappointed," one fan said on social media.