Joanna Lumley reveals why she will never use a mobile phone

Dame Joanne Lumley has revealed she doesn’t own a mobile phone and will never use one, labelling them a “waste of life”.

The actress made the surprising admission during a Radio Times podcast, released on Wednesday (28 February).

The 77-year-old said: “I won’t use a mobile now. I won’t receive calls. A waste of life, a waste of time.

“I can’t stand being on call. I can’t see the point in it. How do you live your life if you’re always reacting? How can you have your own fresh ideas and thoughts if you’re always responding to something?”