British actor Jodie Comer has said the themes of her new film The Last Duel, which deals with the rape of a 14th century noblewoman and her subsequent disempowerment have not done away.

Comer, who shot to fame playing the iconic Villanelle in BBC series Killing Eve , said the cast and crew felt “a real duty of care” when dealing with such a sensitive subject matter.

The 28-year-old actor from Liverpool stars alongside Matt Damon and Adam Driver in the new Ridley Scott-directed film The Last Duel.