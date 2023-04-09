Joe Lycett mocks Rupert Murdoch over two-week engagement

Joe Lycett has taken aim at Rupert Murdoch and Ann Lesley Smith’s reported decision to call off their engagement two weeks after the initial announcement.

The comedian made the comments on Friday (7 April) during his opening monologue on Late Night Lycett, his new Channel 4 show.

“Rupert Murdoch’s had a big week, he’s broken off his engagement,” Lycett began.

“People say she was only after his money but I think that’s unfair, she may have just really been turned on by a flaccid, yellow, 92-year-old c***.”

