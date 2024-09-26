Lady Gaga told her fiance Michael Polansky “I love you” as the pair kissed at the UK premiere of Joker: Folie A Deux in London on Wednesday, 25 September.

They embraced as they posed for photographs on the red carpet in Leicester Square.

The singer-songwriter, 38, plays Harley Quinn, the love interest of the Joker ( Joaquin Phoenix) in the sequel to director Todd Phillips’s 2019 film.

In the 2024 movie, Arthur Fleck is institutionalized awaiting trial for his crimes as Joker.