Jude Law reveals strict rules while filming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Actor Jude Law has revealed the strict rules he had to adhere to while filming the new Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series.

The two-time Oscar nominee stars in the forthcoming Disney+ coming-of-age series, which follows four children searching for their home planet after getting lost in the Star Wars galaxy.

Appearing on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show on Friday (22 November), Law compared his new adventure to legendary 80s film The Goonies, before revealing the filming rules actors must adhere to when filming for the franchise.

This includes no buttons on costumes and no paper.

Law said: “The camera moves are still respectful to the way it was set it in the 70s and 80s.

“It is so you know you are immediately in a Star Wars film.”