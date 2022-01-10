Julia Louis-Dreyfus recalls sweet childhood encounter with Sidney Poitier

Julia Louis-Dreyfus recalls a sweet childhood encounter with Sidney Poitier who died at the age of 94 on Thursday.

Louis-Dreyfus took to Instagram to share a photo of the film icon, and in the accompanying caption shared a story about how she met him for the first time on the night Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon as part of the Apollo 11 spaceflight.

She wrote: “In the middle of the night, when I was 8 years old, I was given a white rose by the most elegant man I would ever meet.”

