Kate Micucci, star of The Big Bang Theory, has revealed she recently underwent surgery for lung cancer.

“Hey everybody, this is not a TikTok, it’s a ‘Sick Tok,’” she told her followers, revealing her diagnosis in a TikTok video from the hospital.

Micucci, 43, said that doctors “caught it really early” as she shared her surprise.

“It’s really weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life. You know, it was a surprise,” she added.

The video also included a clip of her hooked up to an IV.

Micucci played Lucy, one of Raj’s girlfriends, in The Big Bang Theory.