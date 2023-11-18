The Princess of Wales made a plea to the nation in a special message to open Children In Need 2023 show on Friday (17 November).

In a pre-recorded video message, Kate said: “Tonight is all about helping to support, champion and empower all children to be the very best they can be, which is crucial for their future health and happiness.

“Our relationships, surroundings and experiences during the earliest years lay the foundations that shape the rest of our lives.

“Yet, sadly, we know that for too many people, stressful and traumatic situations in early childhood can cause harm and it can take many years to overcome.”

Kate said nurturing every childhood is “vital” when describing why projects supported by Children In Need “are so important”.