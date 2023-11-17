Kate explains Prince Louis’ sweet method for dealing with his emotions

The Princess of Wales has revealed that her son, Prince Louis, has a sweet method to help describe his feelings.

Louis and his classmates are using a “feelings wheel” at school to help them express their emotions.

The princess detailed how his class are using the wheel as she delivered a keynote speech at the Design Museum in London.

“Louis’ class, they came back with a feelings wheel - it’s really good. These are five or six-year-olds and going with names or pictures of a colour that represents how they feel that day,” Kate explained.

“There is a real keenness in school particularly to get involved in conversations.”