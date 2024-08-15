Kim Kardashian reveals her children try to set her up on dates in relationship update

Kim Kardashian has admitted her children are trying to set her up on dates as she gave an update on her relationship status.

The reality star appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday (14 August), where she admitted she is not ready for a relationship, despite her children wanting her to find someone.

The 43-year-old, mother to North, 11, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five, with ex-husband Kanye West, said: “It's so funny because my kids try to set me up, like they're ready now, and I'm not.”