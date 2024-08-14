Independent TV
02:24
New Kraven the Hunter trailer gives first look at Spider-Man villain Rhino
A new trailer for Kraven The Hunter offers fans a first look at Spider-Man villain Aleksei Sytsevich, better known as the Rhino, in the upcoming superhero film.
Starring Aaron Johnson in the title role, the sixth film in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe (SSU) will follow the origin story of how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be.
A new trailer shows Rhino, played by Alessandro Nivola, taking on the bounty hunter during a stampede.
Kraven The Hunter will be released in UK cinemas on 13 December.
00:32