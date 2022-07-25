Channel 5 has released a teaser trailer for the final episode of Neighbours, which airs in the UK on Friday 29 July at 9pm.

A host of former stars will return to the show for one last outing, with Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan’s much-anticipated return to Ramsey Street confirmed.

The two stars, who played Charlene and Scott back in the 80s, can be seen pulling up in a green Mini as they prepare to say a final goodbye to the soap.

