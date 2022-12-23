LadBaby and Martin Lewis have been named the Christmas No 1 for 2022.

This clip captures the moment the news was announced on BBC Radio 1 on Friday, 23 December.

It’s the fifth consecutive year duo Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have claimed the top spot, beating a record held by The Beetles.

The unusual pairing teamed up to parody Band Aid’s 1984 track “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” - naming it “Food Aid.”Proceeds will go to food bank charity The Trussell Trust and the Band Aid Trust.

It was the fastest-selling single of the year.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.