Lil Yachty and James Blake announce collaborative album ‘Bad Cameo’

Lil Yachty teased a collaborative album with British artist James Blake, called ‘Bad Cameo.’

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday, 14 February, Yachty said: “I think James has worked with a quite substantial amount of hip hop artists, but this project is so left for both of us.”

“Then, aside from the one picture that James posted, which he doesn’t have many followers actually, I don’t think people know that we know each other exist,” he added.

British singer and producer Blake recently played an unreleased track from the album at a recent edition of his CMYK club night.