Lizzo wants to collaborate with Adele on the flute

Lizzo has spoken about her friendship with Adele, sharing that the London singer reached out to check on her as her career took off.

Speaking with the Sunday Mirror, the Michigan artist revealed Adele called her as she understood the impact social media can have.

"Lizzo, how do you f*****g do it? Are you okay? Do you want to come over and drink some wine? Do you want to talk?" she said.

When asked about a future collaboration, Lizzo said she would like to perform the flute for her as "she is that kind of artist."

