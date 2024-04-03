Independent TV
Lizzo responds to ‘I quit’ statement in video message to fans
Singer Lizzo has reassured fans she is not quitting music after previously posting a statement on social media declaring “I quit”.
The 35-year-old has been the subject of various ridicule online about her looks.
She also hit headlines after she was sued by her ex-dancers, who accused her of sexual harassment and creating a hostile working environment.
In a video message to her fans, posted on Tuesday evening (2 April), Lizzo said: “When I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negativity energy attention.”
