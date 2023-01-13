Taylor Swift performs ‘The City’ during surprise appearance at The 1975’s London gig

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at The 1975’s gig at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday night.

The pop icon, who will embark on her own UK tour later this year, delighted the crowd as she performed her smash hit “Anti-Hero” live for the first time.

Swift then went on to cover one of The 1975’s most-loved songs, “The City”.

In fan footage from the gig, Taylor can be seen performing the song with her trusty acoustic guitar.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.