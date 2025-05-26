Independent TV
Watch: Lorde secretly gatecrashes her own fan event in Sydney
Lorde surprised fans by sneaking into a club night held in her honour in Australia on Sunday evening (25 May).
Video from Sydney venue Mary’s Underground shows the New Zealand-born pop star dancing with fans to her track Supercut, before sneaking behind the DJ decks with Emma Parke to play her recent single What Was That.
DJ of the event, Emma Parke, posted to Instagram saying: “Still in disbelief. Feeling unbelievably grateful to @lorde for making this a night we’ll talk about for years.”
“After years of throwing events, this was one of the most rewarding nights of my life. Completely unmatched,” she continued.
