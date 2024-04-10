Louis Tomlinson makes rare comment on Harry Styles ‘romance’ rumours

Louis Tomlinson has made a rare comment on the the long-running conspiracy theory that he and Harry Styles were in a secret relationship when they were in One Direction.

Fans claimed that the pair were more than friends while they were in the X Factor group, insisting they had “evidence” they were in love.

Theories continue to swirl 14 years after the stars first appeared on the talent show.

“There’s nothing I can say or do to dispel the rumours of that conspiracy,’ Tomlinson told G1.

‘They are so intertwined with what they believe to be the truth now that they won’t actually see the truth for what it is.”