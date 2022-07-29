Alfie Boe made a surprise appearance on Love Island to serenade couple Davide and Ekin-Su during their final date.

The English tenor performed as the pair sat and had dinner in a stunning amphitheatre lit up by dozens of candles.

His beautiful singing played a part in getting Davide and Ekin-Su to finally say they love each other before returning to the villa.

The Love Island final is expected to take place next Monday (1 August) and the couple are perhaps favourites to win.

