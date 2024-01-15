First look inside luxury gold-theme Love Island All Stars villa

Love Island’s first-ever all-stars series starts tonight (Monday 15 January) and if this sneak first look inside the luxury villa is anything to go with, then viewers are in for a treat.

Former fan favourites, along with a few “villains” will enter the South African villa tonight for a second shot at romance.

Hosted by Maya Jama, contestants include Georgia Harrison, Jake Cornish, Liberty Poole, and Mitchell Taylor.

Love Island producers have now shared a peak inside what will be the contestant’s home for the next few weeks.

Featuring a gold theme, new hideaways, and glamorous dressing rooms, the luxury villa is sure to attract plenty of attention.