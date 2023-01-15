Love Island: Meet the Welsh 'chatterbox' heading into the villa

Self-confessed “chatterbox” Anna-May Robey is among the Love Island hopefuls entering the South Africa villa for this year’s winter series.

“Once you get me going, I don’t stop,” the 20-year-old payroll administrator said in a promotional clip ahead of the series launch.

The Welsh contestant from Swansea is this year’s youngest islander on the original lineup

This year’s winter Love Island starts on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday, 16 January, hosted by Maya Jama.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.