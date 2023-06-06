Love Island returned on Monday night (5 June) and host Maya Jama shocked the islanders with a new rule for this series.

For the first time ever, the boys and girls entered the villa at the same time, before being told of their fate.

“None of you guys will be coupling up with each other,” Maya told the five contestants sitting around the fire pit.

“That decision has already been made... by the public.”

After a bit of chat, the shocked quintet were then joined by five more islanders and coupled up for the first time this summer.