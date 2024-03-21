Watch M Emmet Walsh’s appearance in Blade Runner as star dies aged 88

M Emmet Walsh starred as Captain Bryant in Blade Runner, one of his most notable roles before his death aged 88.

The American actor appeared in 119 films including The Jerk and Knives Out.

His manager Sandy Joseph confirmed his death of cardiac arrest at Northwestern Medical Center in St Albans, Vermont on Tuesday (19 March) in a statement to the New York Post.

“I approach each job thinking it might be my last so it better be the best work possible. I want to be remembered as a working actor. I’m being paid for what I’d do for nothing,” Joseph quoted Walsh as saying.