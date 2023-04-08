Melody Thornton apologised to theatre-goers after “disrespectful audience members” disrupted a performance of The Bodyguard at a Manchester theatre.

The former Pussycat Doll, 38, who is playing lead character Rachel Marron, was forced to stop her rendition of I Will Always Love You due to the chaos on Friday night (7 April).

Police were called to the Palace Theatre as “a number of people in the audience were causing a disturbance” and the last 10 minutes of the show was cancelled.

Responding to the incident, Thornton apologised to those who missed the end of the performance.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.