Emily Ratajkowski accuses Netflix Marilyn Monroe biopic of ‘fetishising female pain’

Emily Ratajkowski has accused Netflix’s new Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, of “festishising female pain.”

The model took to TikTok to vent her apparent frustrations with the recently-released film, saying “we love to fetishise female pain … We obsess over dead girls and serial killers.”

Ms Ratajkowski, 31, said she is yet to watch the film, which was adapted from Joyce Carol Oates’s 1999 fictional book about the icon.

Planned Parenthood has also criticised the film as “anti-abortion propaganda.”

