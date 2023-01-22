The Masked Singer: Rubbish unvailed after being voted out of the show

Snooker star Stephen Hendry was unmasked as "Rubbish" as he was voted out of ITV's The Masked Singer.

Rubbish performed alongside Jacket Potato, Fawn, Pigeon, and Rhino on Saturday, 21 January, before he ended up in the bottom two.

His performance of “Ruby” by Kaiser Chiefs failed to impress the judges, and he was sent packing.

"Take it off," the crowd chanted as the 54-year-old revealled his true identity.

The revelation stunned Davina McCall, who exclaimed: "I can't believe that.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.