ComediansMatt Lucas and David Walliams have been criticised for their Comic Relief skit called Rock Profile, after they impersonated a number of famous faces.

The duo - who are best known for their controversial skit series Little Britain - didn’t go down well with last night’s viewers, as many branded the segment “outdated”, “unfunny”, and even “disgusting”.

Rock Profile saw Walliams, 50, and Lucas, 48, impersonate the likes of Miley Cyrus, Lewis Capaldi, Post Malone, Adele and Lady Gaga.

However, it was the impression of Billie Eilish which riled people up.

