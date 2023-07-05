Matty Healy eats raw tomahawk steak during concert again

Matty Healy ate a raw tomahawk steak on stage as The 1975 performed at Finsbury Park in London on Sunday, 2 July.

This is not the first time the singer has performed such a spectacle, tucking into raw beef on stage during a show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Footage shows Healy sinking to his knees at the end of his performance before devouring the uncooked steak in front of fans - some of whom took to social media to express how horrified they were.

The NHS advises against eating raw meat, warning that meat may cause food poisoning if not cooked all the way through.