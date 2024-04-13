Maya Jama drinks pink gin and parties with friends at Coachella

Maya Jama was in good spirits as she enjoyed some pink gin and partied the night away with her friends at Coachella.

The 29-year-old, who also enjoyed some downtime by her hotel pool in California, looked to be having the time of her life at the festival in a series of Instagram stories she posted on Friday night (12 April).

The Love Island presenter can be seen making her way to Coachella via buggy, before enjoying a singalong with her friends.

The presenter was dressed to impress festival-style as she wore a pair of light denim shorts and khaki top, complete with a smiley gold chained necklace.