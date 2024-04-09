Megan McKenna reveals secret fertility battle and IVF journey in emotional video

Megan McKenna has opened up about her secret fertility battle and IVF journey in an emotional Instagram video.

The formerTowie and X Factor star, who is now expecting her first child with partner Oliver Burke, revealed she visited a fertility clinic after struggling to conceive, to be told her womb lining was very thin.

The 31-year-old underwent IVF but ended up in hospital for six days with Over Hyperstimulation Syndrome of her ovaries.

The video, posted on Instagram on Monday (8 April), documents her journey and shows her injecting herself with blood thinners.

The singer, who announced her pregnancy last weekend, said: “I feel so lucky to be where I am.”