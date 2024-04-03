Michael Ball ‘scared’ of taking over Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs

Michael Ball has admitted he is “scared” as he prepares to take over Steve Wright’s popular BBC Radio 2 show, Sunday Love Songs.

The singer will take over the much-loved show in June, following the sudden death of Wright back in February, at the age of 69.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast on Wednesday (3 April), Ball said it is “quite scary to carry on his legacy”.

“I knew Steve very well and I loved his show and I hope he would be pleased,” he said.