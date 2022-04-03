Michael Che put Will Smith’s Oscars slap on blast during an SNL skit as he told the audience during a roast: “Can we stop pretending everyone knew that Jada had alopecia?”

The 38-year-old comedian said he was tired of “people putting their own insecurities on our joke intentions”, while co-star Colin Jost, who is married to Scarlett Johansson, mocked that the slap “set a bad precedent for having to defend your wife at award shows”.

“You know what else will make you do crazy things? Crazy,” Che added.