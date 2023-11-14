Michael J. Fox shares Matthew Perry's touching gesture after Parkinson's diagnosis

Michael J. Fox has opened up on a kind gesture Friends star Matthew Perry made after he signed a record-breaking deal for the comedy sitcom.

Fozx, 62, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1998, spoke of his admiration for the Friends star following his death on 28 October.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fox said: “I have to say, my preference is to be discreet, but I hope he doesn't mind.

“When they first had their big sale, whatever they did, and they (the Friends cast) were all made millionaires for the rest of their lives, he wrote a big fat check to the foundation.”